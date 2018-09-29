Worker threatened with hammer and knife during robbery

The robber entered News Direct on Saline Street, Airdrie at 1.35am on Tuesday.

A shop worker has been left "badly shaken" after being threatened with a hammer and a knife during a robbery.

A man entered News Direct in Saline Street, Airdrie at 1.35am on Tuesday and threatened the male member of staff.

He then left the shop and made off in the company vehicle - a white Nissan NV200 van.

The member of staff was uninjured but badly shaken as a result of the robbery.

The suspect is white, in his mid 20s, 5ft 7in and of slim build.

He had a tattoo on the right side of his head above his ear and was wearing a green hooded top and black tracksuit trousers.

The van drove from Deedes Street to Burbank Street, Coatbridge, before being abandoned in Cameron Street.

It has been recovered and is undergoing a full forensic examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

