Police officer 'assaulted' as four arrested in disturbance

Two women and two men have been charged following the incident in Lanarkshire.

Disturbance: Involved five people. PA

A police officer has been "assaulted" while arresting four people during a disturbance in Lanarkshire.

Officers were called out at 6.40am on Saturday to an address in Camnethan Street in Stonehouse following a noise complaint from neighbours.



The disturbance involved two men and three women and the charges include breach of the peace and assault of a police officer.

A 23-year-old man and 21-year-old woman are due in Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday, and an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman have been charged and released.

The pair will appear in court at a later date.

A 48-year-old woman has been issued with a fixed penalty notice and has been released.

