Two in hospital with burn injuries after fire in home

Emergency services were called to a fire at a property on Paisley Road on Saturday.

Fire: On Paisley Road. STV

Two people have been taken to hospital with burn injuries after a fire broke out in their home.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Paisley Road, near Cockels Loan at 1.45pm.

A woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and a man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with burn injuries.

It is not known how severe the injuries are.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Police and emergency services attended at 1.45pm following a fire at a house in Paisley Road, near Cockels Loan.

"A joint investigation by the fire and police has been launched."

