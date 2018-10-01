Christmas lights switch-on ballot opens to the public

The switch-on in Glasgow's George Square will take place on Sunday, November 18.

George Square: Christmas lights switch on. SNS

The application ballot for this year's Christmas light switch-on event in Glasgow is open.

Tickets for the much-loved free event are bound to prove popular yet again with almost half the city expected to apply to be in amongst the 16,000 crowd in George Square on Sunday, November 18.

The ballot opened at 10am on Monday and will be open to the public until midnight on Sunday, October 14.

Over 300,000 applications were received for the event last year, the equivalent of half the city's population, with thousands expected to be left disappointed again this time around.

Glasgow City Council say that 93% of the tickets will go applicants living within their boundaries.

Glasgow's Lord Provost, Eva Bolander said: "Glasgow is the perfect place to be in the lead up to Christmas. With fabulous shopping, incredible festive entertainment and great venues to visit and explore, it's a city with something to suit every taste and budget.

"Christmas is traditionally a time for friends and families to get together and enjoy the festivities and build special memories. We look forward to seeing you."

Only those with a valid ticket will gain entry to the event and a maximum of six can be requested per household.

You can apply on GlasgowLovesChristmas.com.

Glasgow's Christmas Market in George Square is due to open a week later on Sunday, November 25 and will run until December 31.

The other Christmas market will open in St Enoch Square on Friday, November 9 and will run until December 23.

Both will be open 7 days a week from 10am.

