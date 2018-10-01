Man fighting for life after being found injured near club
The 28-year-old was discovered near Vienna's in Paisley with a head injury.
A man is fighting for his life after being found injured near a nightclub.
The 28-year-old was discovered on Weighhouse Close near Vienna's in Paisley.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition with a head injury following the incident at 1.30am on Sunday.
Officers cordoned off Weighhouse Close and parts of Shuttle Street, New Street and Witherspoon Street.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called at 1.30am on Sunday after a man was found with serious head injuries in Weighhouse Close off New Street Paisley.
"He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains for treatment.
"Staff describe his condition as critical.
"Enquires into how he came about his injuries are continuing."
