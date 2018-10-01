Man stabbed in side during 'random and unprovoked' attack

The 27-year-old was seriously assaulted by a hooded man in Springburn, Glasgow, on Sunday.

Attack: Fernbank Street in Springburn. Google Maps 2018

A man has been stabbed in the side during a "random and unprovoked" attack in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old was walking in a lane behind Fernbank Street, Springburn, when he was seriously assaulted in the early hours of Sunday.

A man wearing a dark hooded top approached the victim and appeared to punch him, knocking him to the ground, before running off in the direction of Springburn Road.

The victim then realised that he had been stabbed in the side and contacted police.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Detective Constable Greg Turnbull from Maryhill CID said: "This appears to have been a completely random and unprovoked attack and it is vital that we trace the despicable individual responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Fernbank Street and Springburn Road in the early hours of Sunday morning and may have noticed a man wearing a dark hooded top, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryhill CID via 101, quoting incident number 0360 of Sunday 30 September 2018.

