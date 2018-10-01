Police appeal after linesman hit with coin at Rangers game

Calum Spence was injured after being hit by the object during the Livingston v Rangers clash.

Police are appealing for pictures after a coin was thrown at an assistant referee.

Calum Spence was injured after being hit by the object during the Livingston v Rangers clash on Sunday.

A police investigation has been launched and officers have described the incident as "shocking".

Mr Spence suffered a head injury when he was hit by the coin from the East Stand housing the travelling Rangers support.

The Ibrox side's clash with Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena was held up for several minutes after the official was struck.

Superintendent Craig Smith said: "This is a shocking incident and it is not the type of behaviour we have come to expect from football fans in Scotland.

"We will not tolerate offences of this nature. With this in mind we are eager to trace the person who was spotted throwing an object from the stand.

"I would also ask anyone who has information that can assist our inquiries to get in touch with us immediately.

"I would also ask anyone who has any photos or footage of this incident to submit this to police."

