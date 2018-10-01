Bacteria outbreak delays cancer treatment for 16 children

Six-year-old Rosie Mitchell among those forced to wait for chemotherapy.

Sixteen children have had their chemotherapy treatment delayed this year after a bacteria outbreak in drains at a children's hospital.

Among those is Rosie Mitchell from Port Glasgow, who has neuroblastoma, an extremely aggressive form of cancer.

STV News reported last month that 22 children were to be moved from Scotland's newest kids' hospital, the Royal Hospital for Children, after water supply problems were identified.

Throughout this year NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has experienced issues with the drains in wards 2A and 2B after a number of patients were affected by bacteraemia.

The extent of the issue has now been confirmed in a letter from the health secretary Jeane Freeman to Labour health spokesman Anas Sarwar.

Six-year-old Rosie has been battling the condition since she was 15 months old and has already had chemotherapy treatment delayed.

Her mum Donna-Louise Hurrell told STV News: "The move took place between Wednesday and Thursday last week. Both in-patients and day care have been moved to ward 6A in the adult hospital.

"I have to say that it is for me and Rosie a nicer environment - bigger, more bright and open and no smell of sewage and it feels safer here.

"I wasn't surprised that the other kids had treatment delayed but was surprised it was so many and feel for those kids and parents.

"I think it's sad that things are obviously so bad that people are accepting of this and not shouting out.

"I also think it's terrible that so many cases were delayed before firmer action was taken, these children deserve firmer action sooner.

"The feeling among parents I have picked up from the parent Facebook page is that there is a general level of unhappiness at the situation.

"Also, communication with parents has not been as full and transparent as is being made out.

"I think parents need to be made fully aware of what problem is found from these investigations and be assured that a permanent solution is put in place."

A spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "Patient safety is always the number one priority for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

"The patients have been temporarily moved to allow our experts to get free and open access to the drains to seek a permanent solution and understand why there is a biofilm build up in the drains.

"Prior to the move and as a precaution, a small number of chemotherapy treatments had to be delayed for a few days.

"Each consultant reviewed their patients and made safe, clinical decisions on a case-by-case basis.

"The figure of 16 patients relates to the first nine months of this year. All treatments have now taken place and wards 2A and 2B are operating as normal from their temporary base."

The health board will meet on Friday to discuss the issue.

