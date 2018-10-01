  • STV
  • MySTV

Bacteria outbreak delays cancer treatment for 16 children

Carole Erskine Carole Erskine

Six-year-old Rosie Mitchell among those forced to wait for chemotherapy.

Rosie Mitchell
STV

Sixteen children have had their chemotherapy treatment delayed this year after a bacteria outbreak in drains at a children's hospital.

Among those is Rosie Mitchell from Port Glasgow, who has neuroblastoma, an extremely aggressive form of cancer.

STV News reported last month that 22 children were to be moved from Scotland's newest kids' hospital, the Royal Hospital for Children, after water supply problems were identified.

Throughout this year NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has experienced issues with the drains in wards 2A and 2B after a number of patients were affected by bacteraemia.

The extent of the issue has now been confirmed in a letter from the health secretary Jeane Freeman to Labour health spokesman Anas Sarwar.

Six-year-old Rosie has been battling the condition since she was 15 months old and has already had chemotherapy treatment delayed.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1431070-child-cancer-patients-moved-after-bacteria-found-in-drains/ | default

Her mum Donna-Louise Hurrell told STV News: "The move took place between Wednesday and Thursday last week. Both in-patients and day care have been moved to ward 6A in the adult hospital.

"I have to say that it is for me and Rosie a nicer environment - bigger, more bright and open and no smell of sewage and it feels safer here.

"I wasn't surprised that the other kids had treatment delayed but was surprised it was so many and feel for those kids and parents.

"I think it's sad that things are obviously so bad that people are accepting of this and not shouting out.

"I also think it's terrible that so many cases were delayed before firmer action was taken, these children deserve firmer action sooner.

'I wasn't surprised that the other kids had treatment delayed but was surprised it was so many'
Donna-Louise Hurrell

"The feeling among parents I have picked up from the parent Facebook page is that there is a general level of unhappiness at the situation.

"Also, communication with parents has not been as full and transparent as is being made out.

"I think parents need to be made fully aware of what problem is found from these investigations and be assured that a permanent solution is put in place."

A spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "Patient safety is always the number one priority for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

"The patients have been temporarily moved to allow our experts to get free and open access to the drains to seek a permanent solution and understand why there is a biofilm build up in the drains.

"Prior to the move and as a precaution, a small number of chemotherapy treatments had to be delayed for a few days.

"Each consultant reviewed their patients and made safe, clinical decisions on a case-by-case basis.

"The figure of 16 patients relates to the first nine months of this year. All treatments have now taken place and wards 2A and 2B are operating as normal from their temporary base."

The health board will meet on Friday to discuss the issue.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.