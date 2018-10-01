Man fighting for life after crash following police chase

The 20-year-old passenger is in a critical condition after the smash in Glasgow.

Glasgow: Drive fled the scene. Google 2018

A passenger is fighting for his life after a crash following a police chase.

The smash happened on Edinburgh Road near Swinton Road in Glasgow at 1.30am on Monday.

It came shortly after a police chase which involved the Vauxhall Meriva.

A 20-year-old man, who was a passenger, is fighting for his life, while a woman, 27, suffered serious injuries.

The man driving the car, also aged 20, ran off after the crash after being seriously injured before he was caught by police.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 20-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where hospital staff describe his condition as critical.

"A 27-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where hospital staff describe her condition as stable.

'Before the crash took place, the vehicle had been pursued by police for a short distance, however this had been stood down before the crash' Police Scotland spokeswoman

"The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, made off after the crash and was traced a short time later and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

"Hospital staff describe his condition as serious.

"A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences."

The incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

The spokeswoman added: "Enquiries are continuing into the crash. No-one has been charged at this time.

"Before the crash took place, the vehicle had been pursued by police for a short distance, however this had been stood down before the crash.

"As is normal practice in these circumstances, Police Scotland has referred this matter to the PIRC."

