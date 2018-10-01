Body of man discovered by motorists under M74 footbridge

The man was found lying on the carriageway near Larkhall at 11pm on Sunday.

Body find: Footbridge on M74. Google Maps 2018

The body of a man has been discovered under a footbridge on the M74.

Emergency crews received a number of calls regarding a body lying on the southbound carriageway near Larkhall at 11pm on Sunday evening.

A man, between 25 - 35 years old, was found dead near to a matrix sign around one and a half miles south of junction 7.

Officers attended and enquiries were carried out at the scene.

Sergeant John Tait, from the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Motherwell, said: "Despite a number of enquiries carried out since this incident was reported to us, we have been unable to identify the man who has died.

"He is described as white and between 25-35 years of age and of slim build with brown hair.

"He has a tattoo on his right forearm of 'Dylan' in italic letters and was wearing a red top, grey hooded top and red Nike trainers.

"If anyone has any information on who he may be, please contact us as soon as possible.

"It is vital that we identify him, so we can then trace his family as a matter of urgency.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however, there would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

"At this time we are also appealing to anyone who was driving on that stretch of motorway before 11pm on Sunday night who saw anyone on the carriageway or near the footbridge - particularly if they have dash cam footage - to come forward to officers."

