Four people injured after ceiling collapses at nightclub

The incident happened at Flat 0/1 on Bath Street in the early hours of the morning.

Nightclub: Clubbers were escorted out. Resident Advisor/@stn__67

Four people have been injured after a ceiling caved in at a nightclub.

The incident happened at Flat 0/1 on Bath Street in Glasgow at 2.40am on Saturday.

Clubbers were rushed out the building after the ceiling collapsed, leaving rubble strewn across the floor.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 2.40am on Saturday, police received reports that part of a ceiling collapsed at a nightclub on Bath Street.

"Four people received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

"The matter has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive and building control."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.