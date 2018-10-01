Four people injured after ceiling collapses at nightclub
The incident happened at Flat 0/1 on Bath Street in the early hours of the morning.
Four people have been injured after a ceiling caved in at a nightclub.
The incident happened at Flat 0/1 on Bath Street in Glasgow at 2.40am on Saturday.
Clubbers were rushed out the building after the ceiling collapsed, leaving rubble strewn across the floor.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 2.40am on Saturday, police received reports that part of a ceiling collapsed at a nightclub on Bath Street.
"Four people received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
"The matter has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive and building control."
