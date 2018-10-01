Scots aid agency launch emergency appeal for Indonesia  

SCIAF is raising money for survivors of the devastating earthquakes and tsunami.

Charity: Rescue teams carry the bodies of victims to a mass grave following a major earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. AP

A Scottish aid agency has launched an emergency appeal to help survivors of the devastating earthquakes and tsunami which have hit Indonesia.

The Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) has released £20,000 for emergency aid to its sister agency Caritas Indonesia who are responding on the ground.

Now the Glasgow-based charity is urging the public to give what they can to help thousands who are homeless, hungry and in desperate need.

The tsunami which crashed into the coastal city of Palu on Sulawesi island has left over 840 people dead, hundreds injured and many homes, businesses and local services destroyed.

Around 48,000 people have been left homeless.

'I would urge everyone to please give what you can to help the people of Indonesia recover from the immediate disaster, and rebuild their homes and lives in the months and years ahead.'

Alistair Dutton

SCIAF director Alistair Dutton said: "Responding to a disaster of this magnitude presents huge challenges.

"Limited communications, damaged roads, bridges and airports, access to remote areas, all make it extremely difficult to get emergency aid to survivors quickly.

"Caritas Indonesia has sent teams from the surrounding dioceses to help people in the area.

"These are badly hampered by interruptions to communications and transport but they are quickly trying to assess the situation and find out what people need."

Mr Dutton said the urgent priorities will be burials, water, food and temporary shelter, and disease outbreaks and public health are already significant concerns.

He added: "I would urge everyone to please give what you can to help the people of Indonesia recover from the immediate disaster, and rebuild their homes and lives in the months and years ahead."

Six-metre-high waves swept through the city of Palu on Sulawesi island after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake just off the coast on Friday evening and strong aftershocks continue to hit the island.

In July and August a series of earthquakes hit Lombok island to the south, killing 500 people.

Caritas Indonesia provided food packages for over 3,000 people, along with hygiene kits, tarpaulins, blankets and sleeping mats.

They were responding to that disaster when the tsunami hit Palu.

People can donate to SCIAF's Indonesian Earthquakes and Tsunami Appeal at www.sciaf.org.uk or by calling 0141 354 5555.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.