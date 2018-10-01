Man appears in court charged with murdering wife at home

Peter Maher, 57, allegedly killed Jeanna Maher, 51, in Drumchapel on September 26.

Court: Jeanna Maher was found dead in her home on 26 September.

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his wife.

Peter Maher, 57, allegedly killed 51-year-old Jeanna Maher at her home at Dewar Drive, Drumchapel, on September 26.

It is claimed he bound her wrists and ankles with an unknown ligature and repeatedly struck her on the head and a body with an unknown implement.

Maher, from Drumchapel, appeared in private on Monday at Glasgow Sheriff Court where he made no plea.

He was represented by lawyer Amy Hunter during his appearance.

Maher was remanded in custody and he will appear again next week for a full committal hearing.

