Ex-Irish President Mary McAleese joins Glasgow University

Prof McAleese has been appointed Professor of Children, Law and Religion.

Education: Mary McAleese was President of Ireland from 1997 to 2011. Steve Chatterley

The former President of Ireland has been appointed at professor at Glasgow University.

Mary McAleese, 67, will be joining the University of Glasgow as a Professor of Children, Law and Religion.

Professor McAleese's post is a joint appointment between the College of Arts and College of Social Sciences at the University and she will take up her position in the 2018/2019 academic year.

She was President of Ireland for two terms from 1997 until 2011 and is the first president of Ireland to have come from Northern Ireland.

Born in Belfast, Pro McAleese is the eldest of nine children and grew up in Ardoyne, a sectarian flash point and experienced first-hand the violence of The Troubles.

She played a major role in the Northern Ireland peace process and her work for peace and reconciliation culminated in the historic state visit to the Republic of Ireland by Her Majesty The Queen in May 2011.

Prof McAleese said: "Joining the University of Glasgow opens up exciting prospects for collaboration in teaching and research on the subjects of children, law and religion.

"The University has a culture of innovation and cross disciplinary engagement which augurs well for fresh and fascinating scholarly initiatives in these fields.

"I am looking forward to being part of these developments."

'As well as being well known on the international stage, she is an accomplished academic with vast experience in her field.' Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli

Trained as a barrister and a journalist, she has a Masters Degree and Licentiate in Canon Law and has completed a doctorate in Canon Law at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

Her area of research is children's rights in Canon Law.

Since 2013, Prof McAleese has taught courses children rights, gender and LGBT rights in international law as well as the Holy See and International Children's Rights, The Great War and Ireland, Conflict Resolution and the Irish Peace Process.

For many years prior to her presidency, she was involved in social justice campaigning.

She was a co-founder of Belfast Women's Aid and the Campaign for Homosexual Law Reform.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Glasgow, said: "I am absolutely delighted that Professor Mary McAleese is joining the University of Glasgow.

"As well as being well known on the international stage, she is an accomplished academic with vast experience in her field.

"I have no doubt her insights and wisdom will be of great benefit to our students and staff."

