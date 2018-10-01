Family of Larkhall man notified after body found on M74 

Police Scotland said the dead man, who has not been named, was 38 years old.

Police: The alarm was raised around 11pm on Sunday. Google Maps 2018

A man found dead under a footbridge on the M74 was a 38-year-old from Larkhall.

The alarm was raised around 11pm on Sunday after the body was spotted on the southbound carriageway, around a mile and a half south of the Larkhall junction.

Police Scotland initially said the man was between 25 - 35 years old.

But on Monday night the force confirmed the family of an unnamed 38-year-old have been informed.

Formal identification has yet to take place but officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

Sergeant Stuart Bell, of Motherwell Road Policing, said: "We would like to thank the public for their help following our appeal."

