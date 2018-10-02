School pays tribute to 13-year-old boy found dead

The youngster was discovered in Luckiesfauld in Neilston, East Renfrewshire.

A school has paid tribute to a 13-year-old boy who was found dead.

The youngster was discovered in Luckiesfauld in Neilston, East Renfrewshire, at 3.15am on Monday.

Pupils at Eastwood High School were told of the death at an assembly that morning.

Police said the death is not thought to be suspicious.

Eastwood High School head teacher Stuart Maxwell said the youngster will be "missed by all".

He said: "The thoughts of the whole school community are with the family at this incredibly difficult time.

"He was a popular pupil with a bright future ahead of him and his loss is an absolute tragedy.

"He will be greatly missed by us all."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "At 3.15am on Monday, police received a report that a 13-year-old boy had died in Luckiesfauld, Neilston.

"A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course however the death is not suspicious."

