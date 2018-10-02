Man left injured after being found on fire in city centre

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Sauchiehall Street at around 2pm on Sunday.

A man has been taken to hospital after being found on fire in Glasgow's city centre.

Emergency crews were called to the scene after receiving reports of the blaze on Sauchiehall Street at around 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for his injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers received reports of a man on fire on Sauchiehall Street at around 2pm on Sunday.

She added: "He was later released on Monday morning."

A SFRS spokesperson said: "We received calls regarding a fire on Sauchiehall Street at 2.03pm on Sunday.

"Four appliances attended the scene. There was one casualty following the incident."

