Pensioner dies after 'fight' with man in housing estate

Emergency services were called to Columba Court in Oban on Monday morning.

Police: The death is being treated as suspicious. Google 2018

A pensioner has died after an alleged fight in a housing estate.

Emergency services were called to Columba Court in Oban at 9.30am on Monday.

A 73-year-old man was taken to the Lorn and Islands Hospital but died shortly after.

Officers are treating the death as suspicious.

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: said: "Police were called to a report of an elderly man being seriously injured during an altercation with another man in Columba Court, Oban.

"Emergency services attended and the victim was taken by ambulance to the Lorn and Islands Hospital where he died.

"Officers are treating his death as suspicious."

He added: "The victim is still to be formally identified and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Oban CID."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.