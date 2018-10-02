Jimmy Johnstone's private number plate up for auction

Two rare pieces of Celtic memorabilia are to go under the hammer in Glasgow.

Jinky: Former number plate on sale. SNS

A private number plate once owned by Celtic legend Jimmy 'Jinky' Johnstone will sold at auction in Glasgow.

The plate - J777 NKY - is expected to sell for around £2000 when it goes under the hammer at McTear's Works of Art on Friday, October 12.

A nine-carat gold Scottish league winner's medal was awarded to former Hoops defender William Cringin in 1919 will also be auctioned.

Johnstone, who played for Celtic for 14 years between 1961-1975, was voted the club's greatest ever player by the fans in 2002.

The winger known affectionately as Jinky, who died in 2006 after a battle with motor neuron disease, was also voted as the third best player in Europe in 1967.

Centre-half Gringan played for the Parkhead side between 1917 and 1923 and captained both club and country during a career that also saw him play for Ayr United, Third Lanark, Motherwell and English side Sunderland.

Number plate: Could fetch £2000 at auction.

He was awarded the medal when Celtic won the Scottish top flight in the 1918/19 season.

James Bruce, from McTear's, said: "Old Firm memorabilia from the early days of both Celtic and Rangers very rarely comes to auction so it is quite a coincidence that the auction of the Celtic medal comes hard on the heels of a 1914 league championship medal won by Rangers player George Ormond.

"That particular medal made a very good price and we expect Willie Cringan's medal to do the same."

On Johnstone's number plate, Mr Bruce said: "Private number plates are big business in the UK but it is not often that one comes to auction with such a fascinating history.

"This is a very unusual piece of memorabilia and I am sure there are plenty of Celtic fans out there who would love to own it."

