Man raped woman with learning difficulties in her flat

Jonathan Steel carried out the sex attack in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

Rape: The woman asked him to stop.

A man raped a woman with learning difficulties after pretending to be a Good Samaritan.

Jonathan Steel helped to decorate the vulnerable woman's flat in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

The 51-year-old returned to her home on October 30 and raped her.

Steel admitted raping the 28-year-old woman and will be sentenced later this month.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing said: "The complainer is vulnerable and has learning difficulties. She knew the accused as John.

"He helped her to decorate her flat in Rutherglen."

Steel turned up at her flat and walked in when she answered the door.

The woman, who was in pyjamas, walked to her bedroom and Steel followed her there.

She felt scared but did not say anything when he touched her inappropriately as she was too frightened.

Steel than undressed himself and raped the woman while she repeatedly told him to stop.

After he left, the victim sent a text to her support worker which read: "I'm so frightened. Don't want to stay in this flat anymore."

When the support worker telephoned the woman she revealed that Steel had raped her and the police were called.

Judge Lord Clark deferred sentence on Steel until October 30 and placed him on the sex offenders' register.

He also ordered Steel to be remanded in custody.

