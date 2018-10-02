Missing man last seen on CCTV more than a week ago

Justin Conroy, 24, was spotted on Glassford Street, Glasgow on September 23.

Missing: Justin has not been seen for over a week. Police Scotland

Fears are growing for a missing man who was last spotted on CCTV more than a week ago.

Justin Conroy was last seen on Glassford Street, Glasgow on Sunday, September 23 around 1.45am.

He was reported missing by his family three days later.

The 24-year-old is originally from Dumbarton but occasionally stays in Aberfoyle, Stirlingshire, for work.

He is described as being 5ft 8in, of medium build, with very short dark hair and has green eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing dark trousers and a grey hooded jacket that was darker grey across the shoulders.

Sergeant Margaret Brennan of Stewart Street Police Office, said: "Justin was first reported missing on Wednesday, September 26 by family and since then officers have been carrying out enquiries in areas he frequents and checking CCTV to try and trace him.

"We have had several sightings of him on CCTV, the last being in Glassford Street, Glasgow over a week ago.

"Justin has never been missing before and has always been in daily contact with family members, we need to make sure he is safe and well.

"We would appeal to anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts, or has seen a man matching his description to come forward.

"We would also appeal to Justin himself to get in contact with us."

Anyone with information should contact Police via 101.

