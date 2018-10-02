Woman dies in hospital after Moffat motorway crash

Jean Dennis died almost a week after the car she was travelling in crashed on the A74(M)

A woman has died almost a week after the car she was travelling in crashed off a motorway flyover and landed on the road below.

Jean Dennis, 69, was a passenger in the silver Volkswagen Golf 5 that crashed around 3.15pm last Wednesday on the A74(M) at the flyover of the A701 near Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway.

The driver Nicholas Dennis, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mrs Dennis was left critical condition and died at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on Tuesday.

PC Lloyd Caven from Police Scotland said: "We continue to carry out inquiries into the incident and have spoken to a number of witnesses, however I would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling northbound on the motorway shortly before the collision at junction 15.

"Anyone with any information or who may have footage on their dashcam is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 2105 of 26 September 2018."

