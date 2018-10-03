Fire engine collides with car during rush hour crash

Emergency services were called to Govan Road, Glasgow, following the smash at 7.15am on Wednesday.

A fire engine has collided with a car during a rush hour crash in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Govan Road following the smash at around 7.15am on Wednesday.

Officers still remain at the scene outside the Old Govan Arms pub and the road has been closed off.

The white Hyundai car has been removed from the road.

There is no report of injuries but officers warned motorists to expect traffic diversions in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: At around 7.15am on Wednesday, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving a fire engine and a white Hyundai car on Govan Road.

"There are no reports of any injuries."

