Pensioner who was 'murdered' in housing estate named

Martyn Smith, 73, was said to have been killed at Columba Court in Dunollie, Oban.

A pensioner who was allegedly murdered has been named by police.

Police were initially called at 9.40am on Monday following reports of an elderly man being seriously injured.

He was taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital but later died.

Mr Smith's family has been notified of his death.

Oskars Rancevs, 32, has been accused of the pensioner's murder.

Rancevs made no plea or declaration when he appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Following his court appearance, the accused, of Oban, was remanded in custody and the case was continued for further examination.

