Clutha helicopter simulation to be shown at inquiry

The first of three hearings into the tragedy was held at Hampden Park on Wednesday.

Clutha: Helicopter crashed into roof. The Clutha Bar via Facebook

A simulation of the Clutha helicopter tragedy will be shown at the inquiry into the fatal flight.

The first of three preliminary hearings into the crash that killed ten and injured 31 in November 2013 was held at Hampden Park on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Clutha Vaults pub in Glasgow when a police helicopter crashed through the roof.

Three helicopter crew - pilot David Traill, PC Tony Collins and PC Kirsty Nelis - died, as did seven customers who were in the pub including John McGarrigle, Mark O'Prey, Gary Arthur, Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Samuel McGhee and Joe Cusker.

Victims: Ten people died.

At the hearing Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull said he anticipated the inquiry could take up to six months with the purpose of establishing the full circumstances surrounding the deaths.

They will also look into what steps could be taken to prevent other deaths in the future.

There will be three preliminary hearings before the full inquiry begins next April.

During this first hearing it was revealed that footage will also be used throughout the inquiry.

Lawyer Roddy Dunlop said: "I have seen a video simulation which attempts to provide a graphic depiction of the flight and events in the cockpit, that has been put together from the data available post crash."

The footage can be used by all participants in the inquiry.

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Smith QC said he was looking into using a 3rd interactive model of the helicopter.

He said: "It may assist the court so that we can see at a glance what's being referred to."

More than 1,700 witness statements have been made and the next hearing will take place in December.

