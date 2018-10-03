Pensioner attacked and robbed by women in city centre

The trio robbed the 76-year-old of her pension and a picture of her late husband.

Robbery: An elderly woman was targeted in Glasgow.

An elderly woman has had her pension stolen after she was attacked by three women in Glasgow city centre.

The 76-year-old was walking along Stockwell Street when she was approached by the group at around 1pm on Tuesday.

They threatened her before stealing a purse which had herpension and a picture of her late husband inside.

One of the muggers was seen walking a baby in a pram before the attack took place.

The victim was taken to hospital after the incident and although she avoided serious injury she has been left badly shaken and upset at the loss of items with sentimental value.

A police spokesman confirmed the incident and said a full investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the robbery.

