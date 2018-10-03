Man missing for months in Tenerife 'may have been harmed'

Alan Jeffrey, 25, from Wishaw, was last seen in Spain on Sunday, June 10, while on holiday.

Alan Jeffrey: He was due to return home.

A man missing for four months while on holiday in Tenerife may have been harmed, police say.

Alan Jeffrey, from Wishaw, was last seen in Spain on Sunday, June 10, while on holiday with his girlfriend.

The 25-year-old was due to return home with her but he decided to continue his holiday with some friends.

His girlfriend then returned home by herself.

Mr Jeffrey has made no contact with his family since going missing before he was reported missing on June 26.

He is white, 5ft 9in, stocky and has short, receding brown hair.

Inspector Keith Campbell said: "Whilst it may seem an unusual move for police in Scotland to be investigating a person missing in Spain, we are liaising with Spanish authorities and Europol with our enquiry.

"All of Alan's family, friends and associates are here in Scotland and he was reported missing here.

"A number of officers have been working on this enquiry for some time however it has been challenging as we haven't received much information so far, and this is why we are now appealing to the public for their help.

"Given the passage of time and with some of the information we have received, we cannot rule out that some harm may have come to Alan."

He added: "He may have decided himself not to return home, however, it is very unusual for him not to be in touch with his family for such a long period of time.

"We do know that the he had intimated he was planning to travel to Marbella with some friends, however, he has not been heard from since.

"We remain focused on tracing him safe and well.

"If Alan himself is reading this appeal, please get in touch with your family as they are very concerned.

"I would ask anyone who may have information in relation to this enquiry to contact police via 101."

