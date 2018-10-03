  • STV
  • MySTV

US can learn from tragedy say Dunblane victim’s family

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease Louise Scott Louise Scott

Jack Crozier's sister died in the shooting and he hopes Americans can learn from the tragedy.

The younger brother of a girl who was killed in the Dunblane massacre says that Americans could learn from the tragedy.

Jack Crozier was just two years old when his sister Emma was murdered by Thomas Hamilton in the gym hall of Dunblane Primary School on March 13, 1996.

The former Scout leader killed 16 young pupils and their teacher Gwen Mayor before turning the gun on himself.

It remains the deadliest mass-shooting in British history.

Jack, who travelled to Parkland, Florida in America earlier this year to meet with students affected by the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, is now planning a trip to Washington for the annual vigil for victims of gun violence.

He believes Americans can learn from the experience of those in Dunblane.

"We've never had another school shooting and thats the real difference from the UK to the US."
Jack Crozier

"What happened at Dunblane was horrible, but if we can bring any sort of positivity from that and use what platform we've got to help people in America to campaign for change then that's what we'll do," he says.

Following the shooting, most handguns were banned in Britain thanks to campaigns led by families of those killed in the tragedy.

"We've never had another school shooting and thats the real difference from the UK to the US," Jack says.

"We want to keep this issue front of mind, that's what's really important, we want to keep the topic of conversation.

"There are so many things in American politics right now that are contentious issues, but gun control is something that is there to be fixed."

Jack speaking to crowds in Parkland earlier this year.
Jack speaking to crowds in Parkland earlier this year. PA

When Jack, along with his mother, travelled to Florida in solidarity with students standing up against gun violence, he said he was impressed by the "energy" campaigners had for the issue despite their age.

"It was incredible to see the energy that the young campaigners have got," he said of his time in Parkland following the deadly shooting, where 17 students were killed.

"They're so engaged at such a young age, these are high school students and I remember what I was like in high school, I wasn't particularly engaged in politics.

"These students are so angry at what's happened to them and they're fighting to change that."

Jack is planning to visit Washington in December as part of the annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence.

Invited by The Newton Foundation, Jack plans to travel alongside other families affected by the Dunblane massacre to the vigil held near Capitol Hill.

Despite part of the journey being subsidised by the The Newton Foundation, the families want to fundraise the money themselves, donating any extra money back to the foundation to help others attend the vigil.

They have set up a Go Fund Me page to ask for donations, with Jack himself participating in a 10K to raise funds.

Ahead of his journey to the US, Jack says that the people of Dunblane still feel a connection with victims of gun violence 22 years on.

"Dunblane happened quite a long time ago but it's not ancient history, it's still so close to the bone for us." Jack adds.

"Everytime these horrible things happen in America, it brings it back home for us.

"I was just a child when Dunblane happened so I don't know exactly what it was like but you feel what these communities are feeling so you want to support them in anyway you can."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.