More than 8000 care and school staff strike in Glasgow

GMB and Unison members will stage a 48-hour strike on October 23 and 24.

Strike: Schools and nurseries affected. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

More than 8000 care and school workers in Glasgow will bring the city to a "standstill" when they strike later this month over equal pay.

GMB and Unison members will stage a 48-hour strike on October 23 and 24 in what the unions claim is a failure to progress equal pay claim settlements.

The strike will hit home care, schools and nurseries, education, and cleaning and catering services.

GMB Scotland organiser Rhea Wolfson said: "Our members have demonstrated, they have marched and they will bring this city to a standstill in their fight to get their employer to progress negotiations over the settlement of their equal pay claims."

Mary Dawson, Unison Glasgow chair, added: "We have given the council ten months to make progress on addressing the historical discrimination suffered by these workers.

"However, the council has agreed nothing, offered nothing and all we have had are meetings about meetings and talks about talks.

"It's time for some action."

The council said a strike cannot achieve anything as unions agreed to the negotiating timescale which is ongoing.

A council spokesman stated: "The demands being made by Unison and the GMB cannot be met. They know that.

"Unions agreed to the current timescale as part of the negotiations which have been ongoing for several months - and it is simply wrong to move to strike action when they know that it will not and cannot achieve anything.

"The unions also fully understand that we cannot continue to negotiate an equal pay settlement with them while they are engaged in industrial action.

"However, the vast majority of the claimants are represented by Action 4 Equality Scotland and we will continue negotiations with them during this time."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.