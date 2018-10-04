Two teenagers arrested after fire rips through house

The 12-bedroom home was extensively damaged following the blaze in Dumfries and Galloway.

Arrests: Blaze at Park House in Kirkcudbright. ITV Border

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fire which extensively damaged a house in Dumfries and Galloway.

The blaze at Park House in Kirkcudbright was discovered at around 1pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters spent several hours tackling the flames at the 12-bedroom property, which has been unoccupied for some time.

Police said two 14-year-olds have been arrested and charged.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

