CCTV appeal after man seriously injured in street attack

The victim was left with severe facial injuries after the assault in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

Wanted: In connection with a serious assault.

CCTV images have been released after a man was left with severe facial injuries following a street attack in South Lanarkshire.

A 33-year-old man was crossing Castlemilk Road, Rutherglen, when he was assaulted by the suspect at around 2.20pm on Sunday, January 14.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Officers are looking for the man in the footage and believe he may be able to assist them with their enquiries into the attack.

Assault: The incident happened on Sunday.

He has been described as 30-40 years old, 6ft tall, medium build, wearing a dark coloured jacket and jogging bottoms.

Police Constable Alan Smith said: "We are appealing for the man in the image to come forward, or anyone who knows him to get in touch.

"We believe he may be able to assist us with our enquiries."

