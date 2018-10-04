Man who 'tried to murder' two-year-old boy to stand trial

David McMullen is also accused of injuring a five-year-old by placing him in hot water.

Trial: Man charged with attempting to murder toddler. STV

A man is to stand trial charged with attempting to murder a two-year-old boy.

David McMullen, 33, is accused of attacking the toddler at a house in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, in December 2016.

Lawyers say the suspect inflicted "blunt force trauma" on the child's body.

McMullen also faces a separate charge of assaulting the same boy on multiple occasions between June and December 2016 and is further accused of attacking a five-year-old boy at a property in Linwood, Renfrewshire in May 2009.

It is alleged he seized the child, prodded him with his fingers before placing him in hot water, causing severe injury.

McMullen was present for the preliminary hearing, which took place today at the High Court in Glasgow.

His lawyer had previously plead not guilty on his behalf.

The trial is due to take place in March and McMullen, of the city's Provanmill, had his bail continued until then.

