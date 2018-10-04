Man 'tried to kill police officers with knife at house'

William Taylor is accused of attempting to murder the officers at a house in Greenock.

Injured: The two were hurt in the alleged attack.

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of two police officers.

William Taylor, 43, is accused of trying to kill PC Kenneth MacKenzie, 43, at a house in Greenock, Inverclyde, on June 1 this year.

Prosecutors allege the officer was punched, pushed and struck repeatedly with a knife.

Taylor is also accused of trying to kill PC Laura Sayer, 39, in a similar alleged attack at the same property.

He faces a further charge of assaulting PC Finlay Dobson by attempting to strike him with a knife.

Taylor is also accused of threatening and abusive behaviour and a separate allegation of obstructing police.

During a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today, QC Gordon Jackson said: "Mr Taylor is not well."

Taylor is currently remanded in the State Hospital at Carstairs.

Both the prosecution and defence agreed that an evidential hearing will be needed, where it is expected a doctor who is treating Taylor will testify.

Judge Lord Boyd continued the case until later this month.

