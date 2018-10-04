Death of man found injured on street treated as suspicious

A 25-year-old was discovered in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, on Wednesday.

The death of a man who was found seriously injured on a North Lanarkshire street is being treated as suspicious.

The 25-year-old was discovered on Bellvue Crescent, Bellshill, at 4.40am on Wednesday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Monklands District General Hospital, but died a short time later.

Officers are treating the death as suspicious.

A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour said: "We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this death and officers have been carrying out enquiries in the local area including viewing CCTV footage and speaking to members of the public.

"At this time I would urge anyone who was out in the area of Bellvue Crescent between 3am and 5am on Wednesday morning and who saw anyone, or any vehicles, to come forward as a matter of urgency."

