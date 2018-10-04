Margaret Fleming carers 'wrong people to look after her'

Edward Cairney and Avril Jones allegedly murdered Margaret Fleming in Inverkip, Renfrewshire.

Missing: Margaret Fleming.

Two carers accused of murdering a missing disabled woman were described as "the wrong sort of people" to look after her by her late father's fiancee.

Jean McSherry made the claim while giving evidence at the trial of Edward Cairney, 76, and Avril Jones, 58, who deny murdering Margaret Fleming in Inverkip, between December 18, 1999 and January 5, 2000, when she was 17.

Cairney and Jones also deny pretending Margaret was alive and fraudulently claiming £182,000 in benefits.

Ms McSherry, 66, who planned to wed Margaret's late father Derek, told the High Court in Glasgow they intended live together as a family.

But those plans came to nothing. when Mr Fleming died from cancer in October 1995.

Prosecutor Iain McSporran QC asked her: "When you were married what were your plans?", Miss McSherry sobbed and said: "We were going to get a house and live together as a family."

She was then asked what was to happen if Mr Fleming died and said: "Derek and I spoke about it.

"He said that it was in his will.

"Eddie and Avril were to be Margaret's carers."

Mr McSporran said: "What did you think of this plan," and she told him: "I wasn't happy about it."

The witness said that after Cairney and Jones took Margaret to live with them she tried to continue to have a relationship with her and added: "I was told it was nothing to do with me.

"I tried phoning Eddie and he wasn't interested.

"I was hoping to have the relationship I had with Margaret when her dad was alive. But when he said no he meant no."

Mr McSporran asked: "Was there any chance of having a relationship with Margaret?"

Ms McSherry said: "Not while Eddie had her. I always thought about her."

She was then asked if she thought Cairney and Jones were suitable to care for Margaret and replied: "I didn't think they were quite fit to look after Margaret.

"I don't think they were the right sort of people to look after Margaret."

The court heard while Margaret's father was alive Ms McSherry helped the then teenager with beauty and clothing tips and encouraged her to diet.

The witness told the court she met Cairney and Jones though Mr Fleming who was a friend of theirs.

At the time Cairney and Jones ran a hotel, which had been repossessed. Ms McSheryy said: "I didn't really like him."

She told the court that Cairney, who was a deep sea diver, asked her for cash claiming he needed cash for treatment in London for the 'bends'.

Ms McSherry said she gave him £200 or £250.

She told the jury that she had visited Margaret on a number of occasions after Mr Fleming's death, but this was disputed by defence QC Thomas Ross, representing Cairney.

He said: "You said in a police statement given after Margaret was reported missing that you last saw her at her father's funeral," and she stated: "No, that's not true."

Police launched a missing person investigation in 2016 for Margaret who would be 37.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.

