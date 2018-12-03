Body of man discovered next to racecourse in Ayrshire
John Walsh was found dead next to Bogside Racecourse in Irvine at 3.40pm on Sunday.
The body of a man has been found near a racecourse in Ayrshire.
The family of the 47-year-old, from Dreghorn, has been informed.
Officers said the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
"A full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
