Masked men target trio with blades in ‘linked’ attacks

One man remains in hospital, with police treating the assault in Glasgow as attempted murder.

Investigation: Police believe the three attacks are linked. PA

Three people needed hospital treatment after they were attacked by masked men armed in separate incidents which police believe are linked.

One man remains in hospital after he suffered serious injuries, with police treating the attack as attempted murder.

Detectives believe the bladed assaults were targeted and are appealing for information about the incidents which took place in north Glasgow over the weekend.

The first incident happened around 8.25pm on Friday when a 38-year-old man was attacked by four masked men armed with bladed weapons outside 168 Dykemuir Street.

He was seriously injured and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and released after treatment.

Police said the men had arrived at the scene in a silver/grey van, while a white-coloured car is also believed to have been involved in the incident and was seen travelling from Dykemuir Street in the direction of James Nisbet Street.

On Saturday, a 53-year-old man was attacked and seriously injured by three masked men with bladed weapons on Red Road at around 12.45pm.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and released after treatment.

In the third incident, a 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was attacked by three masked men with bladed weapons within a property in Queenslie Street at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to numerous injuries. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Police are treating the attack as attempted murder.

'We believe that the incidents are linked and the attacks on the three men were targeted' Detective inspector Jim Bradley

Witnesses describe a dark-coloured hatchback-style car, possibly a Ford Focus or Volkswagon Golf, which may have been involved and was seen driving away from the scene toward Hogganfield Street, Glasgow.

Two men were seen entering the car. Both are described as 5ft 3-4in and of skinny build. One was wearing dark clothing with the hood up, while the other was dressed in a grey jacket with the hood up.

At around 7.50pm on Sunday, police were called to a report of a car on fire in Gilbertfield Street, Glasgow.

The car was extensively damaged, however it is believed to be a silver-coloured Ford Focus which may have been used in the earlier incident in Queenslie Street.

Detective inspector Jim Bradley said: "We believe that the incidents are linked and the attacks on the three men were targeted.

"This type of mindless violence will not be tolerated and a dedicated team of officers are working to establish the full circumstances and trace the individuals responsible.

"We need the support of people in the north of Glasgow to find answers, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed any of the incidents to come forward.

"Perhaps you heard a disturbance or noticed cars being driven erratically - even the slightest detail could be important to our investigation."

Police would also like to hear from any motorists with dashcams who were in the area at the relevant time.

