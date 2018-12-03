Stolen Range Rover involved in crash during getaway

The driver fled the scene of the accident near the Clyde Tunnel in Glasgow.

Glasgow: The driver fled from the crash scene. Google 2018 / Pixabay

A hunt has been launched to catch a thief who flipped a Range Rover onto its roof during a getaway.

The crash happened near the Clyde Tunnel in Glasgow during the early hours of Monday morning.

Police and emergency services were called to the accident at around 3am after the top-of-the-range motor was stolen minutes earlier from a house nearby in Crow Road.

Pictures from the scene show the vehicle on its roof with the barriers bent out of shape.

Police have confirmed that the driver fled the scene and an investigation is now under way to trace the person responsible.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called around 3am this morning to a report of a Range Rover stolen from outside a house in Crow Road.

"A short time later, a report was received regarding a road crash involving this vehicle at the southbound Clyde Tunnel."

If you have any information in respect to the incident, call 101.

