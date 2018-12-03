Man dies after fall from top floor of Buchanan Galleries

Emergency services were called to the Glasgow shopping centre at 4.20pm on Monday.

Buchanan Galleries: Shops closed after man's death.

A man has died after plunging from the top floor of Buchanan Galleries.

Police said the man, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A white tent has been erected by police and the area has been cordoned off.

The centre has been closed to the public while investigations are carried out.

A police spokesman said officers remained at the scene.

The death is not thought to be suspicious, he added.

