Man dies after fall from top floor of Buchanan Galleries
Emergency services were called to the Glasgow shopping centre at 4.20pm on Monday.
A man has died after plunging from the top floor of Buchanan Galleries.
Police said the man, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A white tent has been erected by police and the area has been cordoned off.
The centre has been closed to the public while investigations are carried out.
A police spokesman said officers remained at the scene.
The death is not thought to be suspicious, he added.
