Person killed by electrocution on track at train station

A person has died after being electrocuted on a train track.

Emergency services were called near Dumbreck train station shortly after 1am on Tuesday.

A person was pronounced dead after being electrocuted while a man has been arrested in connection with trespassing and vandalism.

Major rail delays were caused on trains travelling between Glasgow Central and Ardrossan Harbour, Ayr, Gourock, Largs and Wemyss Bay.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Shortly after 1am, officers from British Transport Police were called the line close to Dumbreck, Glasgow following reports that a person had been injured on the tracks.

"Officers attended the location alongside colleagues from Police Scotland and the ambulance service, however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining serious injuries believed to be caused by electrocution.

"A man in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of trespass and vandalism in connection with the incident.

"An investigation into this incident is now underway and officers are making enquiries to understand how the person came to be on the tracks."

