Man shot in vet's car park during puppy farming feud

Victim was gunned down in an attempted murder at Taylor Veterinary Practice in South Lanarkshire.

Shooting: Car park cordoned off.

A man has been shot in an attempted murder during a puppy farming feud.

He was gunned down in a white Peugeot van in the car park of Taylor Veterinary Practice in Cathkin, Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, at 5.30pm on Monday.

The 37-year-old man was shot through the window by a passenger of a BMW 3 Series Coupe which pulled up beside him.

The victim then drove to the Blue Rupee Indian restaurant on East Kilbride Road with a bullet lodged in his neck.

Blue Rupee: Man fled to restaurant for help.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious facial injuries.

The attackers' car was found on fire on a path near Cathkin Golf Club at 7pm.

Inspector Alan MacDonald said: "I would like to reassure members of the public that we believe this was a targeted attack on the victim and extensive enquiries are underway to establish why this happened and who is responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of East Kilbride Road, near to Taylors Veterinary Practice, between 5.15pm and 5.45pm, or Cathkin Road near to the golf club between 5.15pm and 7.15pm, to contact police if they saw or heard anything at all suspicious.

"I would also ask any motorists with dashcams who were in either area at the relevant times to please check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to the investigation.

"This crime will understandably be causing concern to the local community and there will be additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

"I would urge anyone with information or concerns to approach officers on patrol who will be happy to assist you."

Officers cordoned off the vet's and restaurant car park while investigations were carried out.

In a post on social media, Taylor Veterinary Practice said: "Due to an ongoing police incident, the car park of our Cathkin branch is still closed for investigations. We do not yet have a time for it reopening.

"We are still able to see emergencies at the hospital but there is no access to the car park."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.