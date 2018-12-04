  • STV
  • MySTV

Father of Clutha victim does not expect justice from FAI

Jenness Mitchell

Ian O'Prey, who lost son Mark in the 2013 tragedy, hopes to learn the truth behind what happened.

Clutha: The helicopter crashed into the pub in 2013.
Clutha: The helicopter crashed into the pub in 2013.

The father of a Clutha victim does not expect justice from the fatal accident inquiry into the disaster.

However, Ian O'Prey, who lost son Mark, 44, in the 2013 tragedy, hopes to learn the truth behind what happened on the night the helicopter plunged into a packed Glasgow pub's roof, killing ten.

On Tuesday, ahead of the second preliminary hearing into the accident, Mr O'Prey told STV News: "I hope something worthwhile comes out of it. It's a steeplechase, not a hurdle we've got to go over.

"See if we can get some truth. I don't expect any justice, but if we can get some truth that would be nice."

'I don't expect any justice, but if we can get some truth that would be nice'
Ian O'Prey, father of Clutha victim Mark O'Prey

Ten people died after a Police Scotland helicopter crashed into the Clutha Vaults at around 10.30pm on Friday, November 29, 2013.

Pilot David Traill and crew members constable Tony Collins and constable Kirsty Nelis were killed along with seven customers at the bar; John McGarrigle, Mark O'Prey, Gary Arthur, Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Samuel McGhee and Joe Cusker.

Funeral: Mark O'Prey was laid to rest.
Funeral: Mark O'Prey was laid to rest. SWNS

A UK Department for Transport air accidents investigation branch report published in 2015 found two fuel supply switches were off and the pilot did not follow emergency procedures after a fuel warning in the cockpit.

The chopper was operated by Bond Air Services, now owned by Babcock, which bought the firm in a £920m deal that included liability for compensation payouts. More than £1m has since been paid out in compensation to those affected by the accident.

Accident: The helicopter being removed from the site.
Accident: The helicopter being removed from the site.

The Crown Office previously stated there was insufficient evidence for criminal proceedings and announced in August that a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) would be held in April 2019.

The first preliminary hearing was held in October. At the second hearing on Tuesday at Hampden Park, sheriff principal Craig Turnbull said: "The inquiry will commence on Monday, April 8 and will sit on April 8 until 10 then adjourn until April 17."

He listed the dates that it will sit including through the full months of July and August, with exception of July 15. The hearing was told that beyond August, the dates will be revisited nearer the time.

At the outset of the hearing, the names of those who tragically died were read out.

Advocate depute Sean Smith QC said that before the inquiry starts, the Crown intend to narrow down their current witness list and is working on separating evidence that will be lead in to different chapters.

The hearing was told that some of those being represented at the inquiry are waiting on legal aid being confirmed.

Sheriff Principal Turnbull set a further hearing in January for those with outstanding legal aid applications to update the court. He ordered that documents are lodged by deadlines set, and that the next preliminary hearing will take place in February 2019.

Mr O'Prey criticised the length of time it has taken for the FAI to be heard and believes those who lost their lives in the tragedy have been seen as insignificant.

'I think the helicopter is going to be the star again and the people are secondary'
Ian O'Prey, father of Clutha victim Mark O'Prey

Mr O'Prey stated: "The helicopter's the star in this disaster and that's why I think it's taken so long.

"I said from day one the helicopter was the main object in this than the people who died.

"If we can get to the bottom of it - but I think the helicopter is going to be the star again and the people are secondary.

"At last it's happening, but why five years? Five years is just ridiculous.

"We've been lied to from day one and I don't think we're the first family to suffer from authorities."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.