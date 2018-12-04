Man tried to save teen 'murdered' by girl at house party

Dean McLees recalled Conner Cowper clutching his neck and making a 'choking' sound in Lanarkshire.

A man has told how he tried to save the life of a teenager allegedly murdered by a girl at a house party.

Dean McLees recalled Conner Cowper clutching his neck and making a "choking" sound.

The 25-year-old went on to give the bleeding 18-year-old mouth to mouth resuscitation.

But Mr Cowper never recovered following the alleged attack at a flat in Holytown, Lanarkshire, in April this year.

A 17-year-old girl has now gone on trial charged with his murder.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied the charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

Mr McLees said he was at a house party at the flat on April 12.

Among others there were Mr Cowper and the teenage girl.

Mr McLees said the atmosphere had initially been "good" before the mood later "changed".

The witness had left the bathroom when he spotted Conner "holding his neck".

He told jurors the teenager was making a sound like "coughing... choking".

Mr McLees then went on: "I realised everything had went quiet. As soon as I saw the blood I grabbed a dressing gown and put it around his neck.

"I put him in the recovery position and tried to give him mouth to mouth."

He recalled there being "quite a lot" of blood.

Prosecutor Mark McGuire asked: "Did he try to speak?"

The witness said: "No, his eyes were rolling back."

Another person at the flat also helped with resuscitation attempts.

But jurors heard it soon became apparent that Conner had died.

The girl's QC Tony Graham later asked Mr McLees: "Did you see anything as to how Conner Cowper came about his injuries?"

The witness replied: "No."

The trial, before Lord Arthurson, continues.

