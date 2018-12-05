Man dies after car careers down embankment on M74

The crash happened on the busy route near Abington Services in South Lanarkshire.

M74: Road has been closed by police. CC by David Dixon / Cropped

A man has died after a car careered down an embankment on the M74.

The crash happened on the busy route near Abington Services in South Lanarkshire at 2am on Wednesday.

A 29-year-old man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital but later died.

A passenger, 25, suffered minor injuries following the smash.

Officers have closed the route heading southbound, with major delays being caused.

Sergeant John Tait said: "We are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the M74 near to Abington in the early hours of this morning who may have seen this vehicle, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

