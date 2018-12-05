Teenage girl struck by car outside shopping centre

The 17-year-old sustained serious head injuries in the incident in Glasgow on Monday.

Forge: The incident happened near the shopping centre. Forge Shopping Centre

A teenager has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Glasgow.

The 17-year-old sustained head injuries in the incident which happened at around 4.30pm on Monday.

The girl was crossing Shettleston Road, near to the Forge Shopping Centre.

She was struck by a black BMW and the driver and passers-by stopped to help while an ambulance was called.

The teenager was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Kenneth Canavan, from Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: "Shettleston Road at its junction with Duke Street is adjacent to the Forge Shopping Centre and was very busy at the relevant time.

"I would urge anyone who saw the incident take place, or who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

"We have already spoken to a number of people, however if you stopped to assist and have not yet spoken to police we would ask you to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

