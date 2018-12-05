Pregnant murder accused 'wanted knife back to cut onions'

The 17-year-old is accused of killing Conner Cowper in Holytown, Lanarkshire.

Holytown: Accused of striking him with a knife. STV

A pregnant teenager accused of stabbing a boy to death asked police to return a knife as it was "good for cutting onions".

The 17-year-old allegedly made the comment after being held on the day Conner Cowper died in April this year.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murdering 18-year-old Cowper.

Prosecutors state the 17-year-old struck him with a knife at a flat in Spruce Way, Holytown, Lanarkshire.

Jurors heard how the girl was held by police on April 12.

Officers were alerted to an incident in a flat and found her elsewhere in the town where she allegedly struggled with police and headbutted an officer.

A boy with her was said to have had a knife in the waistband of his trousers.

PC Linda Wood told jurors how she sat with the girl at the back of a police van.

The officer recalled the teenager's mood being "up and down".

She said: "One minute she was laughing, then kind of shouting then go quiet."

The girl initially went on to state the boy she had been with "had nothing to do with it".

PC Wood then added the teenager went on to make a second "spontaneous" comment.

Asked what it was, the officer claimed the girl said: "Can I have my knife back? It is good for cutting onions."

PC Martin Cardoo had initially dealt with the girl that day.

He had described her as "upset, tearful and quite frantic".

The officer recalled her "screaming" and he could make out her stating: "I did not mean it".

Prosecutor Mark McGuire said: "Did she ever indicate what she meant by 'it'?"

PC Cardoo: "No."

Mr MCGuire later asked the officer was he "alerted to the fact" the girl was pregnant at the time.

PC Cardoo replied: "Yes."

The trial, before Lord Arthurson, continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.