Former Celtic Boys chairman sexually abused five children

Gerald King guilty of committing offences while working as a teacher in Glasgow.

Gerald King: Taught and coached football in the 1980s. Spindrift

A former Celtic Boys' Club chairman sexually abused four boys and a girl while he was employed as a teacher.

Gerald King, 66, taught and coached football at a primary school in the north of Glasgow during the 1980s.

His conviction comes only weeks after Celtic Boys' Club founder Jim Torbett was jailed for a second time for abusing three boys.

King was told by sheriff Johanna Johnston QC: "You have been convicted of serious sexual offences against pupils when you were in a position of trust as a teacher and football coach."

One man, now 43 years old, told how King exposed himself to him when he was getting changed before a football game.

He told prosecutor Adele Macdonald: "I was really embarrassed and uncomfortable.

"I felt as though it was something I couldn't escape from."

After a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, King was convicted of five charges of using lewd and libidinous practices towards the five victims between August 1984 and April 1989.

He was also found guilty of taking indecent pictures of children in February 1987.

King's victims were between nine and 13 years-old at the time.

In evidence he admitted taking two pictures, one of four boys in a shower with no clothes on which was later printed in the school magazine with 'censored' over their private parts.

He also said he took a second picture of one of the boys with no clothes on, but claimed both were entirely innocent.

King denied the rest of the charges.

Another victim, now 41, described King stripping off in front of him before a football game.

Miss Macdonald asked: "How did you feel when you were standing there and he was in front of you in the same room naked?"

He answered: "Embarrassed."

Sheriff Johnston deferred sentence until next year and continued King's bail.

Defence counsel Gavin Anderson will give defence mitigation then.

King also worked at Torbett's company, the Trophy Centre, but previously denied being close to him.

During Torbett's trial he named King as one of the coaches at the boys' club.

