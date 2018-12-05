Murder hunt launched after woman's body found in house

Ann McLean, 41, was discovered dead within a property in Ayrshire last week.

Ayr: Police found Ms McLean's body in a property on Main Road.

A murder hunt has been launched after a woman was found dead within a house in Ayr.

The body of Ann McLean, 41, was discovered in a property in Main Road on Wednesday, November 28.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.25am, where a man was also found to be seriously injured.

Police cordoned off the street while investigations were carried out.

Following further enquiries, detectives have now launched a murder hunt.

Police confirmed Ms McLean's identity and have informed her relatives of the development in the case.

A Police Scotland spokesperson stated: "Following further enquiries, detectives are now treating the death as murder.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Ayr CID."