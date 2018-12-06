Boy, 15, dies from his injuries after lorry collision

The teenager was critically injured in the incident in Lanarkshire on Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy has died after being hit by a lorry in Strathaven, Lanarkshire.

The incident happened on Townshead Street at around 9:25pm on Saturday, December 1.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride where he died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Sergeant Stuart Bell said:" Our investigation into this crash is continuing, and I would appeal to any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

"I would also like to hear from any drivers who were in the local area and have dash cam footage, in case they may have witnessed something vital to this enquiry."