BMW used in car park shooting stolen two months before

Polly Bartlett

The car was found 'burnt-out' in Rutherglen less than two hours after the incident.

Car park: The incident happened in the early evening.
Car park: The incident happened in the early evening. STV

A BMW used in a shooting at a vet practice car park was stolen two months ago.

Police said the car was found "burnt-out" on Cathkin Road, Rutherglen less than two hours after the incident on Monday at 5.30pm.

A 37-year-old man was gunned down in the car park of Taylor Veterinary Practice in Cathkin, Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

It's understood the attack was related to a puppy farming feud.

The victim was sitting in a white Peugeot van when he was shot by a passenger of the BMW 3 Series Coupe which pulled up beside him.

The man then drove to the Blue Rupee Indian restaurant on East Kilbride Road with a bullet lodged in his neck before being taken to Queen Elizabeth University hospital where he remains.

Doctors have described his condition as serious but stable.

'I am content that this was not a random attack and he was the intended victim'
Detective Inspector Alan MacDonald

On Thursday police launched a fresh appeal for information into the shooting and described the public's response so far as "disappointing".

Detective inspector Alan MacDonald said: "Since my earlier appeal, we have received very little information from the public.

"The car had been stolen from the Newton Mearns area on Thursday October 11. If you have any information about who stole the car or its movements since it was stolen in October please come forward.

"I am keeping an open mind about why the man was targeted but, I am content that this was not a random attack and he was the intended victim."

DI MacDonald continued: "Our increased high-visibility re-assurance patrols are continuing in the area and our extensive enquiries are ongoing.

"I am re-iterating my appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Taylors Veterinary Practice between 5.15pm and 5.45pm, or Cathkin Road near to the golf club between 5.15pm and 7.15pm, to contact police if they saw or heard anything at all suspicious.

"If you have a dash-cam which may have captured anything that could assist our investigation call Police Scotland as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.